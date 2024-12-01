Jeremy Swayman News: Defending crease Sunday

Swayman will protect the home net versus Montreal on Sunday, according to Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now.

Swayman has lost his last two outings despite allowing only three goals on 50 shots. He has a 6-9-2 record with one shutout, a 3.09 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. Montreal sits 21st in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.