Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Defending crease Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Swayman will protect the home net versus Montreal on Sunday, according to Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now.

Swayman has lost his last two outings despite allowing only three goals on 50 shots. He has a 6-9-2 record with one shutout, a 3.09 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. Montreal sits 21st in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now