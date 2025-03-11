Fantasy Hockey
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Defending crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Swayman will protect the home net against Florida on Tuesday, per Elaine Cavalieri of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over Tampa Bay. He has a 19-21-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. Florida sits eighth in the league with 3.27 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
