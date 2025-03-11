Jeremy Swayman News: Defending crease Tuesday

Swayman will protect the home net against Florida on Tuesday, per Elaine Cavalieri of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman is coming off a 26-save performance in Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over Tampa Bay. He has a 19-21-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. Florida sits eighth in the league with 3.27 goals per game in 2024-25.