Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Doesn't receive support Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Swayman gave up three goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Predators. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 6:04 left in the third period.

Swayman has lost his last three starts, including one in overtime, and he's posted a 2.99 GAA with a .909 save percentage during the recent skid. Things won't get easier for Swayman and the Bruins, with an upcoming matchup against the Stars set for Thursday. It's unclear if he'll remain between the pipes or if he'll get some rest.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
