Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Drawing start against Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Swayman will start Thursday's home game against the Jets, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has been relatively solid this month, going 4-1-1 with a 1.96 GAA and .925 save percentage over six starts in March. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Jets, who are generating 2.84 goals per game this year, which is the ninth-lowest mark in the NHL.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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