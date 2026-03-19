Jeremy Swayman News: Drawing start against Winnipeg
Swayman will start Thursday's home game against the Jets, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.
Swayman has been relatively solid this month, going 4-1-1 with a 1.96 GAA and .925 save percentage over six starts in March. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Jets, who are generating 2.84 goals per game this year, which is the ninth-lowest mark in the NHL.
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