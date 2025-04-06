Jeremy Swayman News: Earns win over Carolina

Swayman stopped 39 of 40 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Swayman finally snapped a seven-game losing streak Saturday, and he did it by delivering one of his best outings of the season by a wide margin, as evidenced by his .975 save percentage. Swayman, who has four shutouts this season, has been slumping since the 4 Nations break, and it seems his lone goal now is to end the regular season on a decent note. In 15 appearances since the break, he's gone 3-10-2 with a 3.37 GAA and a .884 save percentage, though it's worth noting that his peripherals are far better than his record indicates.