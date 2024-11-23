Jeremy Swayman News: Earns win over Detroit

Swayman stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Hadn't it been for the goal he gave up to Lucas Raymond with only 58 seconds left in the second period, Swayman could've posted his second shutout of the season. This was a huge bounce-back performance for the 25-year-old goaltender, who had given up 12 goals on 66 shots over his previous two appearances. Through 15 appearances, Swayman is 6-7-2 with an .886 save percentage.