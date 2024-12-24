Jeremy Swayman News: Efficient in victory
Swayman turned aside 10 of 11 shots faced during Monday's 4-1 home win over the Capitals.
Swayman had a very light night against a Capitals offense that was clearly struggling to generate offense in the second half of back-to-back outings. Though the 25-year-old has had a frightful start to the 2024-25 season, Swayman has been better of late with a 1.96 GAA and .900 save percentage behind a 3-1-0 record over his last four starts so the Bruins can only hope their franchise netminder has found his game as the calendar rolls towards 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now