Jeremy Swayman News: Evens series with Tuesday's win
Swayman made 34 saves Tuesday during the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Sabres in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The 27-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period before Buffalo finally managed a late gasp of offense in the last seven minutes. Swayman has looked good to begin the series, allowing five goals on 73 shots, and over 14 outings since March 14 he's given up more than three goals only once, posting a 2.43 GAA and .919 save percentage over that stretch. Swayman will look to put the Bruins ahead 2-1 when the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Thursday.
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