Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Excellent showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Swayman allowed two goals on 43 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Swayman faced some heavy traffic, but he got the job done with a big performance for his sixth win over eight outings in March. He's limited opponents to two goals or less in each of those victories. Swayman is up to 28-14-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 47 appearances this season, putting him well on the way to his first 30-win campaign. The Bruins' next game is at home Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, followed by a road game in Buffalo on Wednesday. It's the first of two back-to-back sets over the next week for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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