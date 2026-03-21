Jeremy Swayman News: Excellent showing in win
Swayman allowed two goals on 43 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Swayman faced some heavy traffic, but he got the job done with a big performance for his sixth win over eight outings in March. He's limited opponents to two goals or less in each of those victories. Swayman is up to 28-14-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 47 appearances this season, putting him well on the way to his first 30-win campaign. The Bruins' next game is at home Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, followed by a road game in Buffalo on Wednesday. It's the first of two back-to-back sets over the next week for Boston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 165 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1011 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1011 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 516 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More