Jeremy Swayman News: Expected to be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Swayman (upper body) is expected to at least be an option ahead of Saturday's clash with Colorado, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI 93.7FM reports.

Swayman hasn't been confirmed as the starter but is at least available if called upon. The Bruins' netminder has been struggling of late with just two wins in his last nine outings, going 2-6-1 with a 3.22 GAA. Considering the Alaska native is just one game back from a minor upper-body injury, it wouldn't be a shock to see Joonas Korpisalo get one more start before Swayman gets the nod against Buffalo on Tuesday.

