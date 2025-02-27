Jeremy Swayman News: Expected to start Thursday

Swayman is set to start in Thursday's home clash against the Islanders, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Swayman will look to get back into the win column after posting a record of 0-1-2 across his past three starts. He also allowed 12 goals on 96 shots (.875 save percentage) in that span, giving him an 18-18-6 record, 3.02 GAA and .897 save percentage in 42 outings in 2024-25. The Islanders rank 27th in goals per game with 2.70.