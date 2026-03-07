Jeremy Swayman News: Extends home winning streak

Swayman made 22 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over Washington.

The only goal Swayman allowed came on a goal-mouth rebound in the second period. He's on a personal two-game winning streak where he allowed just one goal in each. And he's 24-13-3 with a 2.80 GAA, .906 save percentage and one shutout in 40 starts this season. Swayman has been instrumental in the Bruins' current 12-game home winning streak; he has won his last eight home contests. It's Boston's longest home winning streak since 2022-23 when it went on a 14-game run.