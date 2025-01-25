Fantasy Hockey
Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Avalanche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 8:55am

Swayman (upper body) will be in the home crease versus Colorado on Saturday, according to Joe MacDonald of The Hockey News.

Swayman did not start Thursday due to the injury, but will be back between the pipes Saturday. He is 15-16-4 with a 3.00 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Avalanche will have newly acquired Martin Necas and Jack Drury in the lineup. Colorado is averaging 3.29 goals per game, eighth in the NHL in 2024-25.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
