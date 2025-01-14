Jeremy Swayman News: Facing divisional foe Tuesday

Swayman will tend the home twine Tuesday against Tampa Bay, per Scott McLaughlin.

Swayman rebounded with a 40-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 win over Florida after starting the new calendar year with four consecutive losses. The 26-year-old has a 14-15-3 record, .895 save percentage and 2.91 GAA through 32 appearances in 2024-25. The Lightning rank first in the NHL with 3.68 goals per game.