Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Flyers

Swayman will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Swayman has turned his season around after a lukewarm start. He is 3-2-0 with a 1.82 GAA and a .925 save percentage in his last five starts. Overall, the 26-year-old is 8-9-2 with a 3.03 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 19 appearances this season. Philadelphia ranks 20th in the league with 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25.