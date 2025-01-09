Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Lightning

Swayman will protect the visiting goal in Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Swayman is having his worst season at the NHL level this year, as he has already equaled his career high in losses with 14 and there is still half of the regular season remaining. Swayman is 13-14-3 with a 2.92 GAA and a .893 save percentage over 30 contests this season. He will face the Lightning, who are generating a league-leading 3.68 goals per game in 2024-25.