Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Lightning
Swayman will protect the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Swayman has rebounded nicely in 2025-26 from a tough campaign the prior year. Swayman is 30-17-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 53 appearances. The Lightning are fourth in NHL scoring, finding the back of the net on 278 occasions.
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