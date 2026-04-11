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Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Swayman will protect the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Swayman has rebounded nicely in 2025-26 from a tough campaign the prior year. Swayman is 30-17-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 53 appearances. The Lightning are fourth in NHL scoring, finding the back of the net on 278 occasions.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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