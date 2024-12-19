Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Oilers

Swayman will be between the visiting pipes in Edmonton on Thursday, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Swayman has won five of his last six starts, with the lone loss really hurting his stats, as he allowed eight goals on 35 shots (.771 save percentage) in Winnipeg on Dec. 10. Overall, Swayman is 11-10-1 with a 3.14 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 23 outings this season. He will face the Oilers, who rank eighth in the NHL with 3.29 goals per game this season.