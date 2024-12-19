Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 11:36am

Swayman will be between the visiting pipes in Edmonton on Thursday, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Swayman has won five of his last six starts, with the lone loss really hurting his stats, as he allowed eight goals on 35 shots (.771 save percentage) in Winnipeg on Dec. 10. Overall, Swayman is 11-10-1 with a 3.14 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 23 outings this season. He will face the Oilers, who rank eighth in the NHL with 3.29 goals per game this season.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now