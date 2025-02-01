Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Rangers

Swayman will protect the home net versus the Rangers on Saturday, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Swayman had a tough outing Tuesday, allowing six goals on 32 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Sabres. Swayman is 16-17-4 with two shutouts, a 3.03 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 37 starts this season. The Rangers are generating 2.96 goals per game, 15th in the league this season.