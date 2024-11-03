Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Swayman will patrol the home crease Sunday against the Kraken, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Swayman will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo posted a 20-save shutout win over Philadelphia on Saturday. The 25-year-old Swayman has a 3-4-1 record with a 3.57 GAA and an .884 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Seattle is tied for 17th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now