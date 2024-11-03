Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Seattle

Swayman will patrol the home crease Sunday against the Kraken, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Swayman will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo posted a 20-save shutout win over Philadelphia on Saturday. The 25-year-old Swayman has a 3-4-1 record with a 3.57 GAA and an .884 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Seattle is tied for 17th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.