Jeremy Swayman News: Facing Stars

Swayman will protect the home crease versus Dallas on Thursday, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Swayman is 2-2-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .911 save percentage in five starts this season. Swayman is in his first season as the undisputed No. 1 goaltender in Boston, but he is off to a slow start due to contract negotiations that were resolved a week before the start of the regular season, resulting in Swayman missing training camp. The Stars are averaging 2.93 goals per game this season.