Jeremy Swayman News: Fades late in Thursday's loss

Swayman stopped 16 of 20 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago, with the final goal by the 'Hawks getting scored into an empty net.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the third period, but Chicago somehow scored on its only four shots in the final frame to put the game away. Swayman is having a miserable end to his first full season as the Bruins' No. 1 goalie, going 2-8-0 over his last 10 outings with a 3.93 GAA and .869 save percentage.