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Jeremy Swayman News: Falls to Habs in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Swayman made 28 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The Bruins took one-goal leads early in the first and second periods, but Swayman gave up an equalizer before intermission each time, and Boston's offense went cold the rest of the way. The 27-year-old netminder is still having a strong run since the Olympic break, going 4-2-1 over his last seven starts with a 1.97 GAA and .921 save percentage.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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