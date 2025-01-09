Jeremy Swayman News: Fifth straight loss

Swayman made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

He allowed three goals. The game was 2-1 until Brandon Hagel put an empty-net goal in at 18:28 of the third period. And Brayden Point scored a power-play goal at 19:24. Swayman has lost five straight games and allowed 14 goals in that span. The Bruins have lost six consecutive games. We like Swayman, but we also want you to win. So, you need to consider another option in your net until he rights the ship.