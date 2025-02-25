Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: First goalie off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Swayman was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, indicating he'll guard the home cage versus the Maple Leafs.

Swayman is stuck in a two-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.44 GAA and .896 save percentage. Despite the recent slump, the 26-year-old netminder needs just two more wins to reach the 20-win mark for the fourth straight year and could top the personal best of 25 he recorded last season.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now