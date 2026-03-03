Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: First star of game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Swayman made 34 saves in a 2-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Swayman gave up a goal on the first shot he saw and then stopped the next 33 to earn the game's first star and the win. He was especially busy in the second and third when he stopped all 28 shots he saw. Swayman is 23-13-3 with a 2.85 GAA and .905 save percentage this season. He is 1-1-0 with three goals allowed in two games since the break and 8-2-1 in 11 games starting Dec. 31, 2025.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
