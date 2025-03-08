Jeremy Swayman News: Fourth shutout of season

Swayman made 26 saves Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Lightning.

Swayman earned his first win since Feb. 4 and his fourth shutout of 2024-25. He was 0-4-2 in his previous six starts, and things won't likely get any easier for the netminder with deadline trades that took Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo to new cities. Swayman will have to stand on his head down the stretch and during the Bruins' attempt to retool the roster.