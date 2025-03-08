Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Fourth shutout of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 5:48pm

Swayman made 26 saves Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Lightning.

Swayman earned his first win since Feb. 4 and his fourth shutout of 2024-25. He was 0-4-2 in his previous six starts, and things won't likely get any easier for the netminder with deadline trades that took Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo to new cities. Swayman will have to stand on his head down the stretch and during the Bruins' attempt to retool the roster.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now