Jeremy Swayman News: Game sharpening into focus

Swayman made 23 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Swayman has put up three straight wins for the first time this season. His contract holdout put him in a challenging spot and likely contributed to his sluggish start. It will take additional time to fix his 3.02 GAA and .893 save percentage, but he's 4-2-0 with a .918 save percentage in his past six outings.