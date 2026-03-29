Jeremy Swayman News: Gets both of back-to-back

Swayman will start Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

For just the third time in his career, Swayman will get both starts of a back-to-back. He turned aside 31 of 34 shots Saturday against the Wild, and the Bruins will turn to him again ahead of Sunday's huge tilt with the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old has a 29-15-4 record on the season with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Columbus has lost three of their last four games entering Sunday's contest, scoring a combined seven goals over that stretch.