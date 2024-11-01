Jeremy Swayman News: Gets hook in Carolina

Swayman gave up six goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo midway through the second period of Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Four of the six tallies against Swayman came when Boston was down a man, either shorthanded or on a delayed penalty call, and the switch in the crease had little to do with his own performance. Even so, the 25-year-old goalie has dropped four of his last five decisions, and he sports a 3-4-1 record through eight starts with a shaky 3.58 GAA and .884 save percentage. Swayman's spot at the top of the depth chart seems secure however, both due to his hefty new contract and the fact that Korpisalo is putting very little pressure on him for the No. 1 job.