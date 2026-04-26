Jeremy Swayman News: Gets hook in Game 4

Swayman allowed six goals on 29 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo early in the third period Sunday during the Bruins' 6-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The Sabres scored four times in the first period alone as they out-shot the home side 19-5 in the first 20 minutes, with Swayman not getting much in the way of help from his sluggish defense. The 27-year-old netminder has been beaten 13 times on 130 shots (.900 save percentage) through the first four games of the series, and with Boston's season on the brink, it's not yet clear if coach Marco Sturm will stick with Swayman or hand the crease to Korpisalo in Game 5 on Tuesday in an attempt to spark his team.