Jeremy Swayman News: Gets hook Thursday

Swayman stopped 11 of 15 shots before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo to begin the second period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

The final two Ottawa goals against Swayman came just 22 seconds apart late in the frame, and while the netminder wasn't necessarily at fault for either, interim head coach Joe Sacco had seen enough. Swayman's had a rough time since the 4 Nations Face-Off, going 2-4-2 in eight starts with a 2.99 GAA and .888 save percentage, and while Boston remains in the hunt for a wild-card spot, the team will need better play in its own end -- both in the crease and from its skaters -- if it's going to make the postseason.