Jeremy Swayman News: Gets little help in loss

Swayman made 25 saves in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Blueshirts struck twice in the first period, and while Swayman shut the door the rest of the way, the Bruins' offense couldn't climb out of the hole. The 26-year-old netminder has allowed three goals or less in seven straight outings, posting a 4-2-1 record with a 1.71 GAA and .921 save percentage over that stretch as he tightens his hold on the No. 1 job in the Boston crease.