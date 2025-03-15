Jeremy Swayman News: Gets starting nod Saturday

Swayman will be in the home blue paint versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, according to Shawn Hutcheon of The Fourth Period.

Swayman was pulled in his last start after the opening frame as he gave up four goals on 15 shots in the first period. He is 20-22-6 in a lackluster performance this season, picking up four shutouts with a 2.98 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 48 appearances this season. The Lightning are generating 3.49 goals per game in 2024-25, second in the NHL.