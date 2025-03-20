Jeremy Swayman News: Gets starting nod Thursday

Swayman will guard the cage on the road versus Vegas on Thursday, Jim McBride of The Globe reports.

Swayman enters this contest mired in a two-game losing streak in which he gave up eight goals on 53 shots (.849 save percentage). With a back-to-back around the corner, the 26-year-old backstop will likely split the starts against San Jose and Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with Joonas Korpisalo.