Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Gets starting nod Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Swayman will guard the cage on the road versus Vegas on Thursday, Jim McBride of The Globe reports.

Swayman enters this contest mired in a two-game losing streak in which he gave up eight goals on 53 shots (.849 save percentage). With a back-to-back around the corner, the 26-year-old backstop will likely split the starts against San Jose and Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with Joonas Korpisalo.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
