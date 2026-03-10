Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Swayman will be between the pipes at home versus the Kings on Tuesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has suffered just one regulation loss in his last seven outings, going 5-1-1 with a 2.41 GAA. With the Bruins holding on to a wild-card spot, the 27-year-old netminder should see plenty of work down the stretch, likely only conceding starts to Joonas Korpisalo in back-to-backs.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
21 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
31 days ago