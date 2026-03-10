Jeremy Swayman News: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Swayman will be between the pipes at home versus the Kings on Tuesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has suffered just one regulation loss in his last seven outings, going 5-1-1 with a 2.41 GAA. With the Bruins holding on to a wild-card spot, the 27-year-old netminder should see plenty of work down the stretch, likely only conceding starts to Joonas Korpisalo in back-to-backs.