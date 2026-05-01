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Jeremy Swayman News: Guarding goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Swayman will start in Friday's Game 6 at home versus the Sabres, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Swayman kept the Bruins' season alive with an overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday, stopping 25 of 26 shots. The 27-year-old will look to repeat that feat on home ice to force a Game 7, which would be in Buffalo on Sunday. Swayman has allowed 14 goals on 156 shots (.910 save percentage) over the first five games of the first-round series.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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