Jeremy Swayman News: Guarding goal in Calgary

Swayman will be between the road pipes Tuesday against the Flames, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman is 4-1-0 with an .870 save percentage and a 3.38 GAA through five appearances in December. His statline doesn't look great in that span due to an 8-1 loss to Winnipeg on Dec. 10. Swayman will take on a Calgary club that sits 26th in the league with 2.61 goals per game. The 26-year-old is 0-2-0 against the Flames in his career.