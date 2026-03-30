Jeremy Swayman News: Hangs on for shootout win

Swayman turned aside 21 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Getting a rare back-to-back start as the Bruins try to lock down a playoff spot, Swayman found himself staring at a 3-0 deficit head into the first intermission. He kept his cool and shut down the Columbus offense the rest of the way, giving his teammates a chance to rally. Swayman has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 5-1-1 over that stretch with a sharp 2.36 GAA and .922 save percentage, and Boston is now six points clear of Ottawa and Detroit for a wild-card spot with eight games left on its schedule.