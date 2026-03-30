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Jeremy Swayman News: Hangs on for shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Swayman turned aside 21 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Getting a rare back-to-back start as the Bruins try to lock down a playoff spot, Swayman found himself staring at a 3-0 deficit head into the first intermission. He kept his cool and shut down the Columbus offense the rest of the way, giving his teammates a chance to rally. Swayman has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 5-1-1 over that stretch with a sharp 2.36 GAA and .922 save percentage, and Boston is now six points clear of Ottawa and Detroit for a wild-card spot with eight games left on its schedule.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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