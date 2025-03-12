Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Hangs on for win No. 20

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Swayman stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The 26-year-old goalie appeared headed for another loss as the Bruins' offense sputtered through two periods, but Swayman was able to keep things close until David Pastrnak sparked a comeback with a power-play tally midway through the final frame. Swayman struggled coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, going 0-3-2 in his first five starts, but he seems to have turned the corner with two straight victories, including a shutout of the Bolts on Saturday. Tuesday's win was his 20th of the season, marking the fourth straight campaign in which he's reached that plateau.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now