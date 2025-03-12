Jeremy Swayman News: Hangs on for win No. 20

Swayman stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The 26-year-old goalie appeared headed for another loss as the Bruins' offense sputtered through two periods, but Swayman was able to keep things close until David Pastrnak sparked a comeback with a power-play tally midway through the final frame. Swayman struggled coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, going 0-3-2 in his first five starts, but he seems to have turned the corner with two straight victories, including a shutout of the Bolts on Saturday. Tuesday's win was his 20th of the season, marking the fourth straight campaign in which he's reached that plateau.