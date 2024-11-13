Jeremy Swayman News: Hangs on for win Tuesday

Swayman turned aside 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Boston was down 2-0 heading into the third period, but Swayman shut the door in the final frame while David Pastrnak led a comeback. The 25-year-old netminder seems to have put a bumpy October behind him as he felt the weight of his big contract extension, and through four starts to begin November, Swayman is 2-1-1 with a 2.00 GAA and .924 save percentage.