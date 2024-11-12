Jeremy Swayman News: In blue paint Tuesday

Swayman will guard the road crease against the Blues on Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Swayman is 1-2-1 over his last four appearances, and he's allowed at least three goals in three of those contests. It may take some time for the 25-year-old to round into form after missing all of training camp due to a contract dispute. Swayman is 2-2-0 with a 3.26 GAA and an .865 GAA in four career appearances against the Blues. St. Louis has scored a meager 38 goals through 15 games.