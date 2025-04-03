Jeremy Swayman News: In goal Thursday

Swayman will get the starting nod on the road against Montreal on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman is currently mired in a six-game losing streak during which he posted a 4.97 GAA and .840 save percentage. With the Bruins currently sitting last in the Eastern Conference, the team could decide to split the workload down the stretch to avoid putting too much on the 26-year-old backstop's plate. Despite the slump, Swayman has already reached the 20-win threshold for the fourth straight year.