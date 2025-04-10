Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: In goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Swayman will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman has won his last two starts, including a 19-save performance in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Devils. The 26-year-old netminder had allowed 29 goals during a seven-game losing streak prior to his recent reversal of fortunes. He'll have a favorable matchup Thursday, but Swayman's overall play this season has likely led fantasy managers to be cautious with him.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now