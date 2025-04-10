Jeremy Swayman News: In goal Thursday
Swayman will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Swayman has won his last two starts, including a 19-save performance in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Devils. The 26-year-old netminder had allowed 29 goals during a seven-game losing streak prior to his recent reversal of fortunes. He'll have a favorable matchup Thursday, but Swayman's overall play this season has likely led fantasy managers to be cautious with him.
