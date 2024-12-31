Jeremy Swayman News: In goal Tuesday

Swayman will protect the road crease in Tuesday's road matchup versus the Capitals, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Swayman is rolling in December, posting a 7-1-1 record, 2.63 and ..885 save percentage through nine appearances. The 26-year-old recorded his second shutout of the season in Saturday's 4-0 over Columbus. Swayman will have a difficult matchup Tuesday against a Washington club that ranks third in the NHL with 3.67 goals per game.