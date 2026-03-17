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Jeremy Swayman News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Swayman will protect the road goal versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman will get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo took the overtime loss versus the Devils on Monday. Swayman is 4-1-0 with nine goals allowed on 130 shots (.931 save percentage) over five outings in March. The Canadiens are a tough matchup, but Swayman has been excellent.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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