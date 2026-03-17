Jeremy Swayman News: In goal Tuesday
Swayman will protect the road goal versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Swayman will get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo took the overtime loss versus the Devils on Monday. Swayman is 4-1-0 with nine goals allowed on 130 shots (.931 save percentage) over five outings in March. The Canadiens are a tough matchup, but Swayman has been excellent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16Yesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch2 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 107 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 107 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 512 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More