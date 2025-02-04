Jeremy Swayman News: In goal versus Minnesota

Swayman will patrol the home blue paint against the Wild on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has alternated wins and losses over his last four outings, allowing at least three goals in three of those games. He made 22 saves on 25 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers. Minnesota is tied for 17th in the NHL with 2.89 goals per game this season.