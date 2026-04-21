Jeremy Swayman News: In goal versus Sabres
Swayman will be between the pipes on the road for Game 2 against Buffalo, per Russ Macias of The Hockey News.
Swayman stopped 34 of 37 shots in Game 1, falling to the Sabres 4-3 along the way. In his last six outings, the 27-year-old backstop has managed just one victory, going 1-4-0 despite a decent 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage. If the Alaska native drops another game, the Bruins could decide to give Joonas Korpisalo a look in the crease.
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