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Jeremy Swayman News: In goal versus Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Swayman will be between the pipes on the road for Game 2 against Buffalo, per Russ Macias of The Hockey News.

Swayman stopped 34 of 37 shots in Game 1, falling to the Sabres 4-3 along the way. In his last six outings, the 27-year-old backstop has managed just one victory, going 1-4-0 despite a decent 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage. If the Alaska native drops another game, the Bruins could decide to give Joonas Korpisalo a look in the crease.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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