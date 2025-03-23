Jeremy Swayman News: Keeps stumbling in loss to Kings

Swayman stopped 16 of 23 shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

Joonas Korpisalo played all of Saturday's loss to the Sharks, leaving Swayman to stay in for all of this lopsided defeat. This was the third time in 2024-25 that Swayman has allowed at least seven goals, and he's given up a total of 20 tallies during a four-game losing streak. He's down to 20-25-6 with a 3.12 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 51 appearances. It's a lost year for both Swayman and the Bruins, but he's still likely to see a decent share of playing time to close it out. The road trip continues Wednesday in Anaheim, but Swayman's recent play has made him too unreliable for fantasy managers.