Jeremy Swayman News: Losing end of tight contest

Swayman made 20 saves Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed two goals.

It was a tight contest -- the game was knotted 1-1 until the 14:29 mark of the final frame. Swayman is 2-3-0 in his last five starts (.906), but 8-4-1 with a sparkling .918 save percentage in 13 starts since he won gold with Team USA at the Olympics.