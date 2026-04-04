Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Losing end of tight contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Swayman made 20 saves Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed two goals.

It was a tight contest -- the game was knotted 1-1 until the 14:29 mark of the final frame. Swayman is 2-3-0 in his last five starts (.906), but 8-4-1 with a sparkling .918 save percentage in 13 starts since he won gold with Team USA at the Olympics.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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